Timothée Chalamet ‘Moving In’ With Kylie Jenner -- Why She’s ‘Keeping It A Secret’ From Her Family!

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner really are getting serious!

The lovebirds, who have been showing off their adorable PDA a lot lately, have reportedly moved in together! Wow!

According to The US Sun on Thursday night, sources (who also spoke to OK! Magazine) revealed in December that the Dune star has been “quietly moving things” into his girlfriend’s Los Angeles mansion — this just one year into their romance! An insider close to the couple dished:

“When he’s in LA, Timothée lives with Kylie. She’s so private that her sisters don’t even know about it yet.”

OMG! Her family doesn’t know?!? Why would she keep something as exciting as this from them?

Right now, it’s a bit unclear why she hasn’t been more open about this big step in her love life with her family — maybe she thinks her sisters would have a problem with the actor moving in already? Why else hide it?! The only clue we have so far is the fact that the 26-year-old has been very “protective” of her current relationship in general.

Not only have they kept a pretty low profile since linking up (though they have started to step out a bit more together — like at Sunday’s Golden Globes), but the Khy founder feels pressure to keep their connection safe from outside forces. A source told DailyMail.com earlier this week after all the drama with Selena Gomez:

“Kylie doesn’t feel threatened by her, but she is heavily protective over her relationship with Timothee. […] She loves him and isn’t going to let him go. She knows that women would love to break up what they have.”

Oof. It can’t be easy to be in a relationship when you’re constantly afraid others are going to try to mess with it! We guess that’s why she probably prefers to be much more private with it!

As for why they are taking this big step so quickly, it’s apparently so they can savor all their time together amid their super busy schedules, The US Sun‘s insider added:

“[The] idea of having the same home base — it’s the best way to see one another with their busy schedules. They miss each other so much when they’re apart, and that’s been most evident recently with his huge press tour.”

Timmy’s been all over the place promoting his new flick, Wonka, while The Kardashians star has been busy working on her various brands and, of course, raising her kiddos, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, both of whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. By the way, they are loving the new addition to their home! The source noted:

“They’re obsessed. All Kylie ever wanted was for someone to love her for her and to love the kids, and Timothée checks those boxes. She’s so happy to make things official and be living with him.”

Aw!!

This is so exciting for them! We hope her family approves!

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]