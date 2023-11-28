Kylie Jenner DRAGGED For Flaunting ‘Dog Nanny’ For Her SEVEN Dogs!

Kylie Jenner is being called out.

During an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine on Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder reminded us just how rich she is. The Hunger Games star, 33, asked her what the “best hire” she’s ever made is, and Stormi and Aire’s mommy candidly responded:

“Probably my dog nanny, since I have seven dogs.”

SEVEN?!

J.Law asked in response, “Why seven?” to which the Khy founder responded through a chuckle:

“Because they kept multiplying. One of them had children and I had to keep the family together.”

Uhhh, wow. That’s a cute idea, but, if it’s too much to handle, why take on the responsibility? We guess you don’t really have to think that hard when you have so much disposable income!! BTW, if you need a refresher of how wild having seven dogs can be for Kylie, watch HERE.

Jennifer drew comparisons to Kylie’s momager, Kris Jenner, hilariously pointing out:

“You’re just like your mom. You have litters. I’ve been watching the show since I was, not to date myself, 14, so I would say I know everything about your family.”

We guess Interview Magazine picked a good interviewer! But not everyone was so ready to move on from Kylie’s revelation…

Over on Reddit, users pointed out how “out of touch” Kylie is:

“Talk about a waste of money!” “its just so out of touch to even mention this” “Why have the dogs then if someone else is just going to take care of them?” “LMAOOO. Lawrence was expecting something like ‘my CTO’ or ‘my executive assistant in x department’ but all non-coached Kylie could think of is her dog sitter, cause she has no meaningful work in her ‘company’”

