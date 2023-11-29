Kylie Jenner Makes Surprise Trip To London To Support BF Timothée Chalamet At The Wonka Premiere!

Timothée Chalamet may be playing Willy Wonka, but it seems HE’S found the golden ticket in girlfriend Kylie Jenner!

We’d heard whispers Kylie might show up for the Wonka premiere, but we didn’t think it would actually happen! On Wednesday though, DailyMail.com reported that The Kardashians star chartered her private jet all the way to marry old England just to be there for Tuesday’s world premiere of Timmy’s hot new movie, which is due out in theaters next month! She reportedly flew into Stansted airport before heading to the Royal Festival Hall in London where the festivities took place. However, she opted for a “low-profile” and didn’t do the red carpet. Too bad! Those pics would have made them carpet official! But folks did notice she was there! A sourced dished to the outlet:

“Kylie was keeping a very low-profile at the party and headed to a private room behind a red curtain to celebrate with Timothée. It was the talk of the party!

Uhhh, we bet!! We hope Timmy didn’t feel overshadowed at his own movie premiere, LOLz!

An anonymous source also told to Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi that Kylie “wasn’t in the theatre” during the film but was seen “at the after party.” Maybe she’s waiting to watch the flick with Stormi and Aire? Watch the full trailer (below):

We haven’t seen any pics of her at the event, but the Call Me By Your Name star looked overjoyed as he cut a dashing figure in a red suede suit! Only he forgot his shirt. Oh no. See (below):

We all know he was happy enough to SING about being able to promote this thing!!

