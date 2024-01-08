Did Kylie Jenner Drop The L-Bomb On Timothée Chalamet At The Golden Globes?! WATCH!

The Golden Globes may have been the main event on Sunday night, but Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemed far more infatuated with each other than any awards!

Hollywood’s favorite stars came together to celebrate film and television over the weekend, and with a box office brag-worthy BF, The Kardashians reality star is now a part of the conversation — whether people like it or not!

Related: Taylor Swift Was PISSED At Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Joke About Her!

While Kylie may have skipped out on posing on the coveted award show’s red carpet, Timmy looked studly in a monochromatic black getup, which featured a flashy sequined blazer and a plunging, unbuttoned shirt. See (below):

Inside the walls of the Beverly Hilton, the lovebirds sat front and center as they awaited the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film category to hear if Timmy would take home the award for his role in Wonka. Spoiler alert, he didn’t… But it seems like he may have gotten a different kind of golden ticket!

In footage captured during one of the show’s commercial breaks, Kylie, who matched her man’s all-black aesthetic with a stunning, backless lace gown, looked intimately into his eyes as she played with his lapel… and dropped the L-bomb?! While we can’t hear any audio from what the two were talking about, at one point it looked like the mother of two mouthed the words, “I love you,” before the Call Me By Your Name actor planted some adorable smooches on her! Watch (below):

On X (Twitter), fans are convinced the makeup mogul did, indeed confess her love:

“KYLIE JENNER IS F**KING IN LOVE” “I READ HER LIPS!!!! ‘I love you’” “timothee chalamet and kylie jenner are definitely in love” “They’re giving me major heart eyes, someone pass me the fan” “how could you say that kylie jenner and timothee chalamet aren’t in love? #GoldenGlobes”

Others, however, felt it could be a “PR stunt,” as they weren’t sold on the passion from their kisses:

“They don’t even touch lips. They know” “I know a good actor when I see one.” “I’m NOT falling for this” “They are absolutely performing for the camera “

We don’t know, though… They seemed pretty wrapped up in a love bubble to us! A love bubble so strong that even Selena Gomez couldn’t infiltrate it — much to Taylor Swift‘s shock! LOLz!!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Did these two drop the L-bomb? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]