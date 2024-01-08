Golden Globes 2024: Taylor Swift PISSED At NFL Joke From Host Jo Koy -- And He Reacts To Her Feisty Response!

Taylor Swift was NOT laughing when she was the butt of a joke during the Golden Globes!

On Sunday night, the pop star was in Los Angeles for the award ceremony, where she was up for the first-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures award for her Eras Tour film. But being a nominee didn’t mean she got to avoid the hot seat! Controversial first-time award show host Jo Koy made sure to slip in a joke about her romance with NFL star Travis Kelce and all the attention she’s been getting at his Kansas City Chiefs games — and it TOTALLY backfired!

In a quick break between a few awards, the comedian took the stage to call out the Anti-Hero star, teasing:

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to.”

Cameras then panned to the musician, who stunned in a sparkly green dress, and she looked furious!! Sure, she may have been trying to keep a straight face, but her eyes were like daggers! She then took a long sip of her drink. Hah!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Oof, we wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of that glare! Fans quickly rushed to X (Twitter) to react to the quip and Taylor’s fiery response, saying:

“if THE taylor swift ever reacted like this to one of my jokes i would throw my self off a very tall something” “It makes me irate that Taylor just tries to simply ✨exist✨ in spaces and is somehow blamed for the attention that others (!!!) place on her” “So far Jo Koy has insulted Taylor Swift, the woman responsible for the highest-grossing music tour EVER, and the women responsible for the highest grossing film in Warner Bros history — Barbie. This year, of all the years. Reductive, sexist, and cheap. Hate it. #GoldenGlobes” “who tf is this dude? one sexiest joke after another. Like wtf first barbie and now taylor swift. These days they let anyone on the stage istg”

LOLz!

Besides the joke just not being funny, it wasn’t even original! Taylor already addressed her high-profile presence at football games in her Time interview last month, explaining:

“I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

But Jo clearly didn’t get the memo — but now, he might be second-guessing his joke! Considering all the controversy, the stand-up star is now trying to shake it off! Chatting with ET‘s Denny Directo on the red carpet at Billboard‘s Golden Globes after-party, Jo called Tay’s heated reaction “cute,” adding:

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute. I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Cute is not exactly the word we’d use to describe either his joke or her response… but he’s clearly trying to downplay the tense moment! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

