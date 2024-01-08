Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift 'Absolutely' Were NOT Gossiping About Kylie Jenner & Timothée Chalamet At Golden Globes?! Hmm...

Supposedly there’s no Bad Blood here!

The hottest moment at the Golden Globes on Sunday night was not any award surprise — it was the moment Selena Gomez was spotted having a heated gossip sesh with her bestie Taylor Swift alongside Keleigh Sperry! The video went viral because of the way the ladies reacted to the Single Soon singer’s tea spill, with jaw drops and everything. Lip readers think the juicy goss was about loved-up couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet!

Related: Selena & Benny Blanco Get Travis Kelce’s Stamp Of Approval! Cute!

According to internet sleuths, the general agreement seems to be that Selly asked for a photo with Timmy T, but Kylie put her foot down and said NO. See the clip of the moment (below):

Let’s get another couple angles on that…

some #GoldenGlobes tea???????? “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

On Monday, however, a source close to the Lose You To Love Me musician came forward to set the record straight on what they think happened. Speaking to People, the insider claimed “she was absolutely not referencing anything about Timothée or Kylie”, adding the 31-year-old “never even saw or spoke to them”. Hmm.

Now, with Selena and Kylie’s history, none of us were all that surprised to hear the rumors of some cattiness still lingering. After all, she Selly and Hailey Bieber‘s super long feud is the stuff of Hollywood legend by this point. And Kylie was squarely in the mix for a lot of it. Of course, they claim to have finally buried the hatchet. And Selena surely wouldn’t want any publicity to the contrary, right? Nothing to stir all that up again. So it makes sense she — or sources close to her — would deny it had anything to do with Kylie.

But it they really WEREN’T gossiping about The Kardashians star and her man, we’re left with the question: who WERE they talking about?? This source doesn’t exactly help out with an alternative story…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]