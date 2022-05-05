Kylie Jenner Applauded For Rare Behind-The-Scenes Met Gala Video Revealing Herself With No Fake Tan Or Makeup!

Fans cannot get over seeing Kylie Jenner flaunt her natural look! Maybe because they see it so rarely these days??

The 24-year-old makeup mogul dropped a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube Wednesday of her prep for this year’s Met Gala. At one point, she gave a glimpse into the first fitting of her bridal gown created by the late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh. However, fans were not noticing the stunning design or how it fit. Nope! Instead, they noticed that Kylie showed off her natural skin and went makeup-free for the fitting.

Normally, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wears long hair extensions, a full face of makeup, and a fake tan. But in a rare moment, it looks like the reality star ditched all that stuff in favor of going au naturel! Of course, people absolutely loved the fact that Kylie was willing to flaunt her bare face in the video, even wishing for her to rock her natural complexion more often. One person said on Reddit:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a photo of her sans tan and her natural skin tone looks and suits her better.”

Another added:

“Holy s**t I didn’t think this was her actual skin color. She needs to lay off the tan immediately.”

Someone else commented:

“She’s so pretty. These are some of the rawest bare-faced photos of Kylie I’ve seen in a long time.”

Kylie truly looked gorgeous with AND without makeup! And honestly, we are loving how the momma has been opening up more to her followers ever since she gave birth to her son earlier this year — whether it be about her mental health or postpartum body. No doubt, everyone is appreciating this side of Kylie.

Elsewhere in the video, she also got real about “the only reason” she attended the Met Gala this year — which was to pay tribute to Virgil, who died in November following a battle with cancer:

“The only reason I came to the Met this year, to be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn’t gonna go. I was like ‘Unless I can go and honor Virgil’ and, you know, Shannon would want me to go and I would wear Off-White, then that’s the only reason I would go today. To honor him.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator continued:

“I feel like I was supposed to go with Off-White because Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020 so it feels right that my Met come back I’m going with Off-White for sure. It also puts off the pressure of what people think about my look because I love it so much. It’s so much more special to me that I don’t care what people think. It’s very special.”

A great attitude to have! It really seems like that this new no-care attitude has been embraced in several aspects of her life. And even though the modern bridal look had a lot of people complaining — since it wasn’t on the theme of Gilded glamor — at the end of the day, the meaning behind the gown is all that matters. You can ch-ch-check out the entire video from Kylie (below):

Reactions to Kylie’s makeup-free look? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/YouTube]