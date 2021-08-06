Kylie Jenner Shows Fans Everything She Eats In A Day -- Including... COOKIES?!

You are what you eat — so it’s no surprise that Kylie Jenner’s meals could be best described as petite and frustratingly glamorous!

On Wednesday, the KUWTK star took to TikTok to give fans a peek at what she eats in a day, and tbh, some of her choices caught us by surprise! The post, which featured a remix of her on-off-boyfriend Travis Scott‘s 2016 hit goosebumps, was captioned, “what i eat in a day.” So let’s get to it!

After showing off her outfit (obvi), the Kylie’s Cosmetics founder showed viewers her first — and most important — meal of the day: yogurt with granola, blueberries, strawberries, and, of course, a sprig of mint. The dish was served with a hot matcha latte as her beverage.

After enjoying some coconut water, Kylie was ready for lunch: a gourmet salad made up of toasted almonds, sesame, greens, cabbage, and light dressing. Yum!

Soon, it was time for a light snack. Kylie opted for a bowl of fresh grapes, then later, she enjoyed some lemon water — complete with a few drops of blk.water‘s fulvic acid drop, which are said to replenish any lost minerals for strength and stamina.

Next up, dinner time! Kylie had a well-rounded meal consisting of (a notably small portion of) cheesy pasta, a small salad, and asparagus. But here’s where gurl blew our minds: she enjoyed freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Yes, really!

We guess Kylie’s secret to staying fit is not depriving herself of some sweets — and small portions! Ch-ch-check out the full vid (below).

The lack of meat products in her diet doesn’t come as a surprise, as Kylie revealed in March she was trying to follow in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and maintain a “plant-based” diet.

The makeup mogul also recently announced she was relaunching Kylie Cosmetics as a “clean and vegan” brand, saying in a press release last month:

“I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan. Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance.”

In addition to all her new “amazing” formulas, the 23-year-old noted her new lip kit had an “8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips,” adding:

“I’m excited for everyone to try the new products.”

Keep living your best, cleanest life, Ky!

What do U think about the starlet’s diet, Perezcious readers?

