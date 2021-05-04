Kylie Jenner Flies Cross-Country For Special Birthday Celebration With Baby Daddy Travis Scott!

Travis Scott may have turned 29 years old back on April 30, but his birthday celebrations lasted clear through the first weekend in May!

And yes, that means baby momma and co-parenting compatriot Kylie Jenner got involved with everything that was going on down in Miami, too!

According to sources who spoke to E! News about the festivities, Stormi Webster‘s momma flew cross-country this weekend to help the rapper celebrate the first days of the final year of his twenties!

And insiders were quick to note just how much fun they had! One source revealed how the duo dined well at Komodo to kick off their fun weekend of celebrating the Astroworld star’s big day (below):

“The night started with dinner at Komodo, where Kylie and Travis were seen walking through the restaurant together with their security detail. The two dined and drank at an exclusive birds nest table in the outdoor garden where she was wearing a multi-colored rainbow dress.”

Love it!

Oh, and BTW, Kylie actually commemorated that birthday dinner on Instagram by showing off her sexy, form-fitting outfit for the big night:

Wow!!!

Travis ended up performing at the Fontainebleu later on Sunday as part of his big birthday weekend in the Florida city, too, so clearly the Kylie Cosmetics CEO had to show out accordingly, ya know?!

During the performance, another source shared news about Kylie’s enjoyment of everything, reporting (below):

“Kylie remained in the public view the entire time, sitting in the DJ booth dancing and laughing and wearing jeans with a bright yellow top.”

Love it!

Kylie teased another set of pics in an IG carousel later on Monday afternoon, letting fans see into more of her road trip and showing OUT when it came to exposing her bare midriff:

Wow! Get it, girl!!!

Honestly, this whole thing really makes us wonder about whether Kylie and Travis could have a romantic future together again someday. We’ve reported plenty on rumors and possibilities and source claims in the past, but nothing has come out recently suggesting that could again be a reality.

In fact, the last source to speak on the connection between these two exes simply confirmed they “are good friends” who have “a great co-parenting relationship.” So… nothing doing, then?!

Oh, well…

At least it looks like everybody had fun for the Houston native’s big birthday bash!

