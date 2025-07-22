Kylie Jenner Ate At A Family-Owned Greek Restaurant & Now Social Media Users Are Going To War Over It -- But WHY?!

Kylie Jenner went to a restaurant in Greece during her summer vacay there for a nice night out, and what she got — or maybe more accurately, what the restaurant got — was thousands of hate comments. But why?!?!

So, the 27-year-old mother of two has been traveling in Greece and the greater Mediterranean area for a while this summer. She’s been there so long that she missed her own brother’s wedding! (Buuut… maybe that was on purpose.)

Anyways, something tells us she might be ducking out of Greece for good pretty soon, ’cause she just visited Tassia Restaurant in the coastal city of Fiskardo last week, and her visit landed the poor restaurant’s owners in DEEEEEP s**t on Instagram!

Related: Kylie Jenner & Stormi Get Glam With Mommy-Daughter Makeup Tutorial!

It all started with the owners, the Dendrinos family, popping up on IG to thank Kylie publicly for showing up at their hotspot. Along with an image of the owners posing with the Life of Kylie alum, they wrote:

“We had the honor of welcoming Kylie Jenner to our restaurant. An iconic entrepreneur and global trendsetter, she experienced a taste of our Greek hospitality and cuisine. It was a true pleasure to host such a remarkable guest. We hope to welcome her again soon! -Dendrinos Family”

And then in the caption of the post, they added even more:

“A true honor to welcome Kylie Jenner to our restaurant. An inspiring guest, and one of the most influential women of her generation — thank you for embracing our Greek hospitality. We hope to see you again soon!”

Ch-ch-check out the post for yourself (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tassia Restaurant (@tassia_restaurant)

Such a nice sentiment, right?!

Well… no. Not for hundreds and hundreds of IG users, at least!

See, even though Tassia’s IG account doesn’t even have 4,000 followers yet, the Kylie post has generated a whopping 23,000 likes and 800 comments as of Monday night! And sooo many of the comments are straight-up hateful — towards Kylie, towards the restaurant, towards its owners, towards EVERYBODY! Seriously!

Here are just a few of the comments that slammed the restaurant’s owners for writing how it had been an “honor” for them to welcome Kendall Jenner‘s little sister to eat:

“Honor? Really?” “Babes where’s the honor ? Lmao” “Thanks! Now I know where NOT to go” “An honour… why? Has she found a cure for cancer or ended world hunger?” “I hope you made her wash some dishes or wait on a couple tables.” “What’s the difference between Kylie and anyone else? most importantly why not treat her like any other hungry customer” “Honour? Why different from any other guest… ?” “Honor?! Did she find cure for cancer or what?!?”

DAMN!!!

What is wrong with people???

But the haters weren’t the only ones who popped up! Kylie had a lot of defenders, too! Ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

“People who are getting mad at this need to touch grass.” “Haters don’t realize they’re pushing this post out into the algorithm which means more viewers and potentially more clients for this restaurant. Keep doing what yall do best Karens” “People are just so jealous. This comment section is so negative. If I had Kylie come visit my restaurant I would post about it too” “So weird that people are getting upset over this post. I promise you if a celebrity as famous as Kylie Jenner supported a business that they owned they would want to post about it too!! I think that’s amazing for this restaurant!” “Whether you like her or not it’s an experience to have someone famous sit and dine at your restaurant,” “I will be visiting Greece only to eat at this restaurant, all thanks to Kylie”

Okay, regarding that last comment, let’s not get too carried away. LOLz!!!

But seriously, Perezcious readers, what do U make of this crazy comment section controversy?! Honestly, we’re glad there were some folks in the comments defending the restaurant. Just goes to show that common sense still prevails… uhhh, sometimes.

Sound OFF with your reactions down in the, um, comments (below)!

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram/Instagram]