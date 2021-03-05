Kylie Jenner Gets DRUNK & Pees Her Pants With Kendall In Wild New Video!

We’re not sure if this is the best or worst plug of all time…

As Kylie Jenner continues keeping it real with her sisters on her YouTube channel, the next up is Kendall Jenner. For their makeup video, they decided to try something a little different: Drunk Get Ready with Me. And it’s exactly what it sounds like. The sisters getting drunk and trying to do one another’s makeup.

The KUWTK stars downed enough of Kendall’s controversial 818 tequila to get good and drunk — and we mean sloppy drunk. Falling over, demanding fast food, and — yes — Kylie peeing her pants! We cannot wait to watch the entire vid, but for now the Instagram Story teases will have to do! Ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

Um… was that bottle full to begin with?? That’s a lot of tequila for two fairly small women…

Here’s Kylie’s instantly iconic admission she peed herself. AH-Mazing!

A little sisterly wrestling match with guest referee Kevin (Kylie’s adorable new puppy!)…

A drunken trip to the McDonald’s drive-thru — stars really are just like us, LOLz! And don’t worry, it was Kylie’s friend and assistant Maguire Amundsen behind the wheel — no drinking and driving here!

In the vid, Kylie reveals she hasn’t had Mickey D’s since before Stormi Webster was born — that’s over THREE YEARS, y’all! She says:

“Honestly you guys I haven’t been to McDonald’s in a really long time… The last time I went to McDonald’s was like two weeks before I have my daughter so this is really big for me because I love McDonald’s.”

It sounds like she’s been suffering for that snapback — depriving herself of some of her favorite fast food for years. For those wondering, Kylie and Maguire ordered spicy chicken McNuggets, french fries, a Filet-O-Fish sandwich, sodas, and some truly delicious looking cinnamon rolls.

We’d say this was an even more questionable ad for McDonald’s than for the tequila, but if we’re being honest drunken fast food — especially when you got drunk on expensive ass liquor like 818 — is peak fast food.

Oh yeah, didn’t someone say something about there being makeup..?

What do YOU think? Best ad for her tequila brand? Or worst??

BTW, we don’t know when the video will be dropping, but you can bet we’ll be tuning in!

