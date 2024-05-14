Isla Fisher Speaks Out One Month After Announcing Sacha Baron Cohen Divorce! 

Isla Fisher is thankful for all the love amid her split with Sacha Baron Cohen.

The 48-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share a message to fans. Alongside a picture of herself smiling during a sunny outdoor outing, she wrote:

“Thank you for all your kindness and support. “

Short and sweet! Check out the post (below):

Her message comes one month after she and Sacha announced they secretly filed for divorce last year after 13 years of marriage. Neither of them has opened up about what led to their breakup yet. However, reports came forward to say their split had “nothing to do” with the claims Rebel Wilson made about harassment on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. While her allegations may not have factored into their divorce, it seemingly played a part in when the pair made the announcement!

But when it comes to what actually caused their marriage to fall apart? Again, Isla and Sacha have kept their lips sealed on that matter. However, sources have come forward to shed light on the situation — and it sounds like things have been rocky between them for a long time! We’ve heard things started to go downhill when the former couple and their kids relocated to Australia to be closer to her family. The move left them “shaky.” And they experienced a ton of problems in their marriage.

The final blow to their relationship? Isla lost her father, Brian Fisher, in January 2023, and everything changed. His death left the Confessions of a Shopaholic star “absolutely devastated” and caused her to “reassess her life,” including her marriage to Sacha. She then reportedly looked into divorce lawyers soon after.

Now Isla appears a lot lighter and happier — at least based on her new post. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

