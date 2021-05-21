Lady GaGa Reveals Past Pregnancy After Horrific Sexual Assault By Music Producer

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is gut-wrenching…

Lady GaGa was a guest on the premiere episode of the Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, which features candid conversations about mental health from various celebrities and public figures and comes from executive producers Oprah and Prince Harry. The pop superstar didn’t hold back in recalling a very, very serious moment from her past when she was 19 years old and had just found out she was pregnant after nonconsensual sex.

The Oscar winner remembered how a famous music producer raped her following a studio recording session, explaining:

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off.’ And I said no. And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me, and I just froze and I — I don’t even remember.”

OMG.

The vocalist went on to explain that she has decided not to name the producer — because she never wants to face him again. But as you would expect, the episode left a lasting impact on the A Star Is Born actress, and for years after, she carried the aftermath of the horrific experience.

The 35-year-old shared more about that, explaining one particular time when she went to the hospital to see a psychiatrist years after the incident:

“First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb. And then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks after, and I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner. At my parents’ house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I’d been being abused. I was locked away in a studio for months.”

GaGa, who was diagnosed with PTSD, continued:

“I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl. The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I’ve had so many MRIs and scans where they don’t find nothing. But your body remembers.”

Ugh. So terrible…

The singer went on from there, describing how that sexual assault and pregnancy had caused her to learn about and deal with impulses towards self-harm.

The New York-born star explained:

“You know why it’s not good to cut? You know why it’s not good to throw yourself against the wall? You know why it’s not good to self-harm? Because it makes you feel worse. You think you’re going to feel better because you’re showing somebody, ‘Look, I’m in pain.’ It doesn’t help. [After years] I learned all the ways to pull myself out of it. It all started to slowly change.”

Very, very powerful.

You can see the full trailer for The Me You Can’t See, which premiered on Apple TV+ on Friday (below):

Wow.

Will U be tuning in?

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via AppleTV+/YouTube]