Fantastic Beasts Actor Kevin Guthrie Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kevin Guthrie, best known for his role as Abernathy in the Fantastic Beasts film series, was sentenced to three years in jail on Friday. BBC News reported the Scottish performer was found guilty for sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

According to testimony, Kevin and another actor, Scott Reid, planned to meet up with the victim at a Glasgow bar. Unfortunately, she grew unwell on the drive over (presumably due to a drink served at a prior destination), and a taxi driver called Reid to let them know she would need to be picked up.

The men brought the 29-year-old to a bed in Reid’s apartment when the Line Of Duty star, who was not charged, left the room to call for medical attention. 33-year-old Guthrie remained in the room “to make sure she was OK.” The woman testified that while alone, Guthrie sexually assaulted her.

Guthrie denied the charge and insisted he had only “helped” the visitor while she was sick. After a four-day trail, he was sentenced to prison and placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely. He has has yet to make a formal statement on the trail’s outcome.

[Image via Phil Lewis/WENN]