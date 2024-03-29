Lala Kent ALSO Just Bought A New House -- For Over $3 Million!

Ariana Madix isn’t the only Vanderpump Rules star to purchase a new home! Lala Kent is now a proud owner of a new place, too! But instead of moving to the Hollywood Hills like her Broadway star pal, she’s joining her other co-stars in… the Valley!

According to real estate records obtained by TMZ on Friday, the 33-year-old reality star — who is pregnant with her second child — went for more room for her two kids! She purchased a 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath house in the San Fernando Valley last month. The property is gated and spans 5,109 square feet. The price tag? More than $3 million. Damn! Get a glimpse of her new place (below):

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent has splashed out over $3 million on a stunning new home. More details ???? https://t.co/IV80CRme0f pic.twitter.com/zKRLRsdJKT — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2024

Lovely! As for what you can expect inside the residence, the outlet reports she has a living room containing double-height ceilings and skylights. There’s a gourmet kitchen decked out with top-of-the-line appliances and a massive island in the center of the space with enough seating for friends, family, and Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Nice! Other cool features of the home include a wine room and a huge backyard with a pool, sports court, outdoor kitchen, and firepit! Wow! Her “Send It To Darrell” merch amid Le Scandoval really paid off, huh?!

Lala joins several of her castmates in the Valley, including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. So if VPR ends anytime soon, she could join Kristen, Jax, and Brittany on The Valley now! (Of course, we’ll have to see if Bravo continues with either of those shows after their seasons end!) That wouldn’t be a bad idea since she just purchased an expensive AF home!

