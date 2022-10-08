Lala Kent Reveals She ‘Might Be In Love’ As She Teases New Romance Following Randall Emmett Split!

Does Lala Kent have a new man in her life?! It sounds like it!

One year following her messy breakup with fiancé Randall Emmet, the Vanderpump Rules star teased a potential new romance with someone on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live Friday. While Lala claimed she was not dating anyone at the moment, she did reveal on the show that she “might be in love with someone.” What?! The L word already?! When co-host Merdedeh Javid Feight gasped at her confession, the 32-year-old reality star said:

“I know I don’t know how that happened!”

Related: Raquel Leviss Has ‘No Regrets’ About Hooking Up With Tom Schwartz!



Who is this mystery man Lala? Well, the Bravo personality did not provide too many details, sharing that her new love interest is a “local” and 38 years old. They apparently were first introduced after a friend had “been trying to hook [her] up with him for a long time.” And when they finally met, the sparks were flying! Lala confessed that she fell in love with him the second she saw his face, explaining:

“I saw him very quickly. I was just like, ‘Oh my god.’ When the face hits right, it’s like game over.”

However, his face was not the only thing that appealed to the Give Them Lala author. She was also instantly drawn to his personality:

“I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn… I’m gonna need to have his baby or something.”

Whoa! Lala totally sounds smitten right now! You can ch-ch-check out the interview below:

If things get more serious with Lala and her potential new beau, this would be her first relationship since splitting with Randall. As you may recall, the former couple ended things after he was caught cheating on her with multiple women. In a bombshell exposé published by The Los Angeles Time in June, the momma dropped several shocking allegations about the 51-year-old filmmaker, including that he “tackled” her when she confronted him about the cheating rumors. After pictures of Randall with two women in Nashville surfaced, Lala recalled asking to see his cellphone, but he refused at the time. That is when he allegedly attacked:

“He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground. I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands. That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding.”

OMG! A spokesperson for the producer denied the allegations, telling E! News at the time:

“Lala fabricated this account.”

Hopefully, this new man will be better for Lala! She definitely deserves a good guy in her life after everything she went through with Randall! Reactions to her confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Lala Kent/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]