Scheana Shay Says Lala Kent Used COVID To Cut Off Their Strained Friendship!

Scheana Shay is clearing the air about where her relationship stands with Vanderpump Rules co-star Lala Kent.

As you may recall, it was just a few weeks ago when the Give Them Lala … with Randall podcast host revealed she was expecting her first child with fiancé Randall Emmett. Her announcement led to a reunion of sorts between members of the cast who gathered for the reality TV starlet’s gender reveal party on September 19.

Fans noticed that Scheana was noticeably absent from the festivities and during a Q&A on the Friday episode of her eponymous podcast, she pretty much confirmed recent suspicions — these two women are definitely not on good terms right now!

Joined by her boyfriend Brock Davies, the 35-year-old told Scheananegans With Scheana Shay podcast listeners that she and her man actually “weren’t invited” to Lala’s party. Oof. Well, it’s hardly the first time Shay has been excluded from gatherings with her co-stars, but her man further elaborated on the “simple” reason they didn’t make the guest list this time. We’ll give you a hint: it’s the same reason why there shouldn’t be any large groups of people in one area without a face covering…

He said:

“This is the thing I like about COVID — you get to identify who you want to hang out with and who you don’t want to hang out with. There’s a priority list. That’s the best thing about pandemic, there’s a priority list. You go, ‘OK, here’s our list of people who should come.’ And we just didn’t fall on that list.”

Yikes. When the culling came, they did NOT make the cut! No room for fake friends at your party in the age of corona!

The Bravolebrity agreed that not being invited to the gathering “states pretty clear where our friendship stands” moving forward, adding they “haven’t really talked” lately to begin with. VPR fans know the two have had their ups and downs over the years, but unfortunately, there’s another sad story behind why these frenemies may never be cool again.

Scheana recalled a time when she reached out to Kent amid her miscarriage; both women happened to be separately staying in Palm Springs at the time, and Lala had promised to support her if she needed anything while grieving.

“Brock decides to go golfing and I’m, like, literally [having a] full panic attack. I’m like, I don’t know anyone in Palm Springs and my mom was, like ‘Well, why don’t you call Lala?’ I was like, ‘You know what? Actually, yeah, like, this could be a turning point in our friendship. She’ll be here for me at my lowest of low and … we’ll get back on track.’ She apologized [to me] at the reunion. I thought at the time that was very genuine.”

The California native continued:

“It was frustrating because she hears the terror and panic in my voice. I’m literally, like, ‘He’s golfing!’ … I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I was devastated. She was just like, ‘I don’t like that, I don’t like that.’ And I was like ‘Yeah I don’t like that either and I don’t like being alone so can you please come over?’ And she was just like, ‘Well, um I’m going to dinner.’”

What the heck?! Ditching your friend during her time of need like that is pretty cold. Apparently, the star-studded dinner guests included hot new item Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, but obviously given her mental state at the time, she declined to go.

Still, she recalled how much that moment stung:

“She literally said to my mom, ‘If she needs anything at all, I will be there. I’m 5 minutes away in Palm Springs.’ I needed her and she wasn’t there because she had dinner with celebrities. Let’s be real.”

Hmm.

Considering how many times MGK and Fox have appeared on Lala’s podcast in recent weeks, it really does feel like she traded up for more popular new pals, but hey, that’s just our take!

