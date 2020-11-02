Brittany Cartwright Shamed For The Size Of Her Baby Bump -- WTF?! See Her Perfect Clapback!

Internet trolls will try to shame you for ANYTHING these days, huh?

Case in point: on Saturday, Brittany Cartwright shared her HIGHlarious Halloween couple’s costume with hubby Jax Taylor. The momma-to-be dressed up as the Grinch from Jim Carrey’s classic Christmas film, while Jax appeared as the Grinch’s loyal pup Max.

Ha! So cute!

Because it’s Instagram, of course the commenters had to weigh in with their opinions of the well-executed get-up. Most were positive (“best pregnancy costume ever!”), but some were definitely a bit too on the nosy side. Specifically, a lot of followers thought the Vanderpump Rules star was too large for being just 16 weeks pregnant. For example:

“So good and you must also be very close to having birth ”

“Are they sure its only one baby ? She is massive for just 4mnths ”

“Yikes she is carrying multiples.”

Freakin’ SERIOUSLY?!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old responded to the recurring commentary on her IG Story. She posted a screenshot of information on baby bumps early in pregnancy which read:

“Believe it or not, some women don’t really show at 16 weeks pregnant, while others have pronounced bumps. The wide variety of baby bumps can be attributed to everything from a woman’s size and shape to whether this is her first pregnancy or her second, third or fourth. Whatever you do, don’t compare your 16 weeks pregnant belly to anyone else’s.”

In addition to the education, she added her own note:

“Some of y’all are just sad and I wish you happiness someday. I am happy and healthy and I’m going to enjoy my pregnancy no matter what the trolls say. “

Yasss! Absolutely, gurl! Do NOT let these naysayers get to you!

Meanwhile Brittany is only sending positivity out onto the web.

Last week, fellow Pump Rules star Scheana Shay announced her own pregnancy, months after suffering a miscarriage. Brittany celebrated her co-star’s news on Instagram, commenting:

“Yay so excited!!! So manny [sic] angel babies “

“So many” is right — besides Brittany and Scheana, Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent are also expecting. Stassi poked fun at the coincidence at Brittany’s gender reveal party in September, captioning a pic with the two of them and Lala:

“Who would’ve thought we’d all be… sober at the same time.”

The ex-VPR cast member also used her baby bump for a spooky Halloween costume, with a gruesome prosthetic that made it look like a baby was emerging from her stomach. Alongside a pic of her and husband Beau Clark’s equally gory costume, she joked:

“Framing this for her nursery.”

Seems like expecting mothers across the board really nailed it this Halloween — with their costumes AND with putting mommy shamers in their place! Good for you, girls!

