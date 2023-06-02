Lala Kent Does ‘Spot On’ Impression Of Raquel Leviss ‘Experiencing An Emotion’ In Shady TikTok Video!

So much for Andy Cohen hoping the trolling of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss would die down!

Earlier this week, Bravo viewers witnessed the 28-year-old showing zero emotion while her former best friend Scheana Shay broke down sobbing over their restraining order debacle during part two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. After watching the 38-year-old bawl her eyes out, Raquel proceeded to question if she should have sent her a handwritten letter. Mind you, she said this with a massive grin on her face. So naturally, fans became concerned about the beauty pageant alum’s lack of emotion.

And Lala Kent appears to agree with fans about Raquel showing no emotion during the episode. And she’s already laughing it off! When a fan asked her to do an impression of Raquel “experiencing an emotion,” the 32-year-old carried out the request by sharing a video of herself staring blankly to the side before looking slightly confused. (It’s funnier than it sounds!)

She then started to smile before mocking Raquel’s comment to Scheana on the reunion:

“I feel like I should’ve written her, like, a handwritten note or something. All of the repercussions are, like, starting to really …”

From there, Lala moved around like a glitching robot before “plugging” herself back in and asking:

“Where am I?”

Damn, Lala! You have to ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Wow. Fans clearly seemed to enjoy the video, as many commenters wrote things like:

“SPOT ON” “Nailed it” “You deserve an Oscar” “Magnificent performance” “Omg perfection ! Brava! Are we sure she is human and not an AI robot?”

Oscar? Come on, guys! Let’s be real here. For TV it’s an Emmy. LOLz!

Reactions to the video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

