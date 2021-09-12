Lana Del Rey Says She Is Quitting Social Media: ‘I’m Going To Just Keep My Circle A Little Bit Closer’

Lana Del Rey is signing off social media for good.

In a black-and-white video posted to Instagram on Saturday night, the 36-year-old singer announced that she’s deactivating all of her accounts at some point. It is unclear when exactly the artist will delete her online presence, but she explained her decision in one final post, saying:

“I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating my social media accounts, and that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency.”

Although Del Rey does not dive into too much detail about her mystery projects, the musician reassured fans that she plans to continue making music in the future, expressing that “there will probably always be more to come.” She also promised that her upcoming spoken word album and poetry books are still happening:

“I’m still very present and love what I do. I’m absolutely here for the music. I’m also just going on some different endeavors, and I want to say thank you so much for all the support, and I do hope that you like the record.”

Towards the end of her video, Del Rey again mentioned wanting more privacy in her life while thanking fans for their continued support, expressing:

“I wanna say a heartfelt thank you for continuing to kind of see me through the music. It’s always important to be witnessed, and it’s also really important just to be witnessed by the people close to you that you know and who you trust, and for right now, I think I’m going to just keep my circle a little bit closer and continue to develop some other skills and interests.”

The Summertime Sadness crooner then finished her message by telling viewers that she has “really enjoyed sharing these very small tidbits” of her life over the years. Lana then added:

“I’m really blessed. So thank you and signing off.”

As you most likely know, Lana was previously involved in several controversies with her social media posts in the past. The Venice Bitch hitmaker was accused of racism for her tone-deaf comments on why she thinks the “culture” praises the more sexualized work of other artists and specifically named mostly women of color. When she attempted to defend herself, her comments faced even more criticism from people — which she only made worse by accusing her haters of trying to start a “race war.” To say this was bad would be an understatement.

Then, Del Rey posted photos of herself wearing a mesh face mask during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. And this is not even the end to her problematic streak…

As of right now, her videos and posts remain up across all of her accounts. We will have to wait and see if Lana will follow through with her social media disappearance. In the meantime, reactions to her announcement? Are you sad to see Del Rey go? Let us know in the comments (below).

