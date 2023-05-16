Landon Barker Is Into Feet -- Just Like His Dad Travis Barker!

Like father, like son — and, like, we’re getting to our feet and rushing outta here!

Landon Barker is growing his presence on TikTok right now. It helps that he’s dating social media superstar Charli D’Amelio, of course. But with his world-famous father Travis Barker and superstar stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, Landon certainly has his own high-profile presence online, too!

Actually, speaking of Travis, uhhh, maybe the apple didn’t fall far from the tree in one major way?!?!

On Sunday, the teenager took to TikTok to share a new — and super shocking — video. D’Amelio appeared in it, too. Well, kind of. Her feet appeared in it. Wearing a pair of gray sweatpants, Charli could sort of be seen in the clip. But the actual vid was all about Landon getting very, very, very close to those feet.

Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

Whoa!!

So, Perezcious readers in the know should probably already understand where we’re headed with this. As you might recall, last October, Landon’s dad clued in all of his Instagram followers to the possibility that he was into feet! The Blink-182 drummer shared a shot of him lovingly staring at his Poosh founder wife’s feet, as you can reminisce on (below):

Yeah……….

So from that Travis teaser last year to this Landon look now, is this the big clue that both father and son are into the foot fetish thing???

TikTok commenters pointed that out in the comments section below the teenager’s post, too:

“Like father like son. Get it.” “Oh so it’s a family thing” “bro they were made for each other” “Mini Travis and Kourtney” “These TikToks are getting more interesting each day”

That last comment is definitely correct. LOLz!

In your feels about feet now, Perezcious readers??

Share your takes on toes (below)!

