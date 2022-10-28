Travis Barker Fuels Foot Fetish Rumors By Gushing About Kourtney Kardashian's ‘Angel Feet’ In New IG Pics

Travis Barker is not shy about letting the world know he’s toe-tally into Kourtney Kardashian’s feet! (Sorry, we had to!)

The Blink-182 drummer continued to fuel speculation that he has a foot fetish on Thursday as he showed some love for his wife’s tootsies. He was promoting some producers for his brand Barker Wellness with a series of pictures, and things just got out of hand… and onto foot. In the first photo, Kourt appeared to pose with some body oil as she grabbed hold of her foot. She then lies naked in a bathtub full of bubbles with her toes aimed at the camera while the third snapshot shows an even closer look at her legs and feet. He wrote in the caption:

“My wife @kourtneykardash has angel feet @barkerwellness.”

Well! Hard not to interpret that a very specific way!

For a while now, fans have believed that the 46-year-old musician has had a not-so-slight obsession with feet as he often posts pictures of Kourtney’s toes on social media (above inset). During a previous episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old reality star opened up about doing a sex cleanse with Travis in order to increase their chances of fertility and said they had asked the doctors about doing other intimate stuff — specifically with their feet:

“No, they said no orgasm at all. Because we asked about that… We asked: ‘What about oral?’ ‘What about hands?’ ‘What about feet?’”

It’s no wonder why people think Trav is obsessed, and with these latest snapshots, social media users couldn’t help but take to the comments section to talk about his foot fetish. See the reactions below:

“Yes. We all know by now you have a feet thing.” “Unnecessary horniness, 15 yard penalty” “Fetish confirmed” “Bro got a mad foot obsession” “Damn y’all aren’t shy about your foot fetish” “this needs an onlyfans bruh” “I mean like we needed even more confirmation Trav has a foot fetish” “We get it, you like feet. Feet dudes always coming outta pocket. Like bro ok you like feet I don’t need to know what gets your pole swollen”

Kourtney previously touched on the rumors in an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast — and didn’t exactly deny them! She told host Amanda Hirsch that she has “really cute feet,” adding:

“If someone wants to pay extra attention to my feet, I’m not mad at that. Well, my husband, not just anybody. … We just embrace it.”

What else do we expect from the PDA king and queen!? Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do YOU believe Travis has a foot fetish? Drop your reactions in the comments below.

