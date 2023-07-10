Disgraced Former US Gymnastics Doc Larry Nassar Stabbed In Prison -- Shocking Details On His Injuries

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing dozens of Olympic and college-aged female gymnasts over many years, was reportedly stabbed multiple times at a federal prison in Florida over the weekend.

Anonymous insiders (who were aware of the incident but not authorized to speak on it) told The Associated Press on Monday that the 59-year-old was attacked by another inmate on Sunday at the United States Penitentiary Coleman. Two officers were guarding the unit at the time — but due to staffing shortages, they were both working mandated overtime shifts, per another insider.

Jose Rojas, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 506, which represents the workers at the prison, told CBS News on Monday that Nassar was stabbed twice in the neck, twice in the back, and six times in the chest. He also reportedly suffered a collapsed lung. Shockingly, he is said to be in stable condition at this time.

The Bureau of Prisons declined to say if it was Nassar but did confirm an inmate had been stabbed in a statement to CBS News:

“An inmate was assaulted at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Coleman II, in Sumterville, Florida. Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Staff requested Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and life-saving efforts continued. The inmate was transported by EMS to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.”

Nobody else was injured in the incident, according to the Bureau. No further details on the attack have been revealed yet. Nassar is currently serving a sentence of up to 175 years in prison for his many crimes.

[Image via CBC News/YouTube]