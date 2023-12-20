Larsa Pippen Gets Into Screaming Match With Adriana de Moura Over ‘Kissing The Kardashians’ Ass’ In RHOM Trailer!

The Kardashians may rule reality TV, but not all of the Real Housewives are ready to bow down…

In Bravo’s midseason trailer for the Real Housewives of Miami, which dropped on Wednesday, Larsa Pippen’s friendship with the famous fam was a hot topic! The 49-year-old, who traded in Calabasas for a spot back on Miami in 2021, could be seen going toe to toe with her co-stars, telling Lisa Hochstein she needed to apologize for being an “a**hole.” But at some point in the conversation, Adriana de Moura stepped in to remind her that she wasn’t a part of the Miami group for a whole decade:

“You weren’t there, darling. You were in LA for 10 years kissing [the] Kardashians’ ass, so shut up!”

Dayum!!

Larsa was on RHOM when it launched with season one back in 2011, but parted ways in favor of moving to El Lay, where she made semi-regular appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, her and then-pal Kim Kardashian have since seen a “demise” in their friendship, which the mother of three opened up about last year.

She fought Ariana’s fire with more fire:

“You need to sit the f**k down.”

It’s not clear what the heated discussion was exactly about, but we know we can’t wait to tune in! Watch the full trailer (below):

