Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Planning To Get Engaged -- But Not Until THIS Date?!

Few couples have generated as much engagement speculation as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Ever since before they started dating, back when the NFL star was just publicly crushing on the Love Story singer, America has been cheering them on. And it’s been going great so far — so great, in fact, that fans have been on the edge of their seats basically since Thanksgiving waiting for news they were going to take the next step!

Was Trav going to propose on Taylor’s birthday? At Christmas? On midnight on New Year’s Eve?? Well, someone thinks they have the answer…

Sources told Page Six on Thursday that the couple HAVE talked about it. But they aren’t ready to pull that trigger just yet. Or rather, they are — but they don’t want to look like they are? An insider claimed the couple decided not to get engaged over the holidays because “they don’t want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.” Even Valentine’s Day, they say, is too soon for Taylor.

The couple’s romance began in late July, right after Travis admitted publicly on his New Heights podcast that he’d tried to give the pop star his phone number on a friendship bracelet at her concert, only to find out she wasn’t doing meet-and-greets. Tay later told Time magazine she was impressed with the “metal as hell” move — and that they started hanging out right after that.

However, they didn’t go public for nearly two months, when Tay attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game alongside the Kelce family in late September. So a Christmas proposal might have seemed, to the general public, like they got engaged after just three months together! That would be quick… but not unheard of. However, Taylor is clearly protective of her image here.

So if V-Day is too soon, when is the right time where they don’t look insane? Page Six‘s sources say it’s coming THIS SUMMER! The source claims:

“Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July.”

Ooh! Right, once they can say they’ve been together a whole year, that would cross a threshold for a lot of critics. Certainly no one could say a couple was rushing if they got engaged after a YEAR together.

This does raise one question for us, though, something we’ll have to ask all of our Perezcious dating experts and Swifties out there… Does planning an engagement together take the romance out of it? How important is surprise in a proposal? Is it necessary? Or is that too old-fashioned an idea? Is it better to just plan these things together?

