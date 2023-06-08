Las Vegas Family Claims ALIENS Were In Their Backyard -- But Police Saw Them Too?! And There's Bodycam?!?

A family in Las Vegas are making headlines after they had to call police due to alleged… well… ALIENS in their yard!

This is a wild one, guys. It sounds like something from a science fiction movie — but frankly there’s been so much formerly declassified UFO stuff released from the military over the past couple years we don’t know WHAT to think anymore! Heck, just this week a whistleblower said the US government have actual intact alien ships! In any case if this is some kind of hoax, it’s a good one — apparently the cops were fooled, too!

Back on April 30 the Nevada family called the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 1 a.m. in pure terror at what they were seeing in their backyard. About 40 minutes earlier, a flash of light had streaked across the sky pretty low to the ground. This wasn’t an isolated sighting — if you’re a resident of California, Nevada, or Utah, you may have seen it yourself, according to the American Meteor Society! But apparently after it streaked through the horizon there was a crash. That’s when a Sin City resident — whose family wishes to remain anonymous — spotted “non-human” beings in his backyard, prompting him to contact the police!

Related: Woman ‘Obsessed’ With True Crime Allegedly Killed Another Woman

Via 8 News Now, the man was horrified while on the phone with 911, saying the beings were 8 feet tall and staring in at his family with big eyes:

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there.”

So creepy! When the dispatcher asked where he was seeing the beings, he replied:

“In my backyard. I swear to God this is not a joke, this is actually — we’re terrified.”

During the call, he went on to describe the supposed extraterrestrials in more detail:

“… they’re very large. They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth… shiny eyes… They’re 100% not human.”

WTF??

Multiple family members confirmed the sighting, assuring this was not a hoax or a mental health episode. They maintain these 8-foot beings were real and actually in their yard. Unbelievable, right? Well… there’s more.

Now, more than a month later, the bodycam footage of the responding officers has been released, and it’s even more unnerving than the call!

In the video released on Wednesday, one officer can be heard on the way to the residence saying he had seen the streak of light:

“I’m so nervous right now. I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

When police arrived at the family’s home, a witness confirmed they saw “a big creature” they guessed was “more than 10 feet tall.” To which the responding officer replied with his own take, leaving everyone’s jaws on the floor:

“I’m not going to BS you guys. One of my partners said they saw something fall out of the sky, too. So that’s why I’m kind of curious. Did you see anything land in your backyard?”

One witness said they were a skeptic — but after seeing such a sight, their view did a complete 180:

“I don’t believe in it, but what I saw right now, I do believe in it.”

Another officer can be heard saying:

“You guys seem like legit scared so I don’t blame you.”

An officer went into the backyard, which is completely blacked out in the video — apparently due to Nevada privacy laws?? Hmm. In any case, the “aliens” were apparently gone already?

And while this was was all going on, reports of a black SUV circling the neighborhood began — which had to have been Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones coming to assess the situation, right?! LOLz!

Another officer that responded to the scene also expressed his concern over the situation. While talking to neighbors, he seemed to think this was all too real:

“This might sound like a really dumb question, but did you guys see anything fall out of the sky? I would normally discount it as probably not real but — however seeing as one of my partners said they saw it too, the only reason I’m investigating it further.”

While leaving the site, the original responding police seemed so freaked out, he said he didn’t want anything else to do with this case:

“Hey, if those 9-foot beings come back, don’t call us alright?”

Chilling… and it doesn’t even stop there.

Over the next few days, investigators closely monitored the situation at the home, according to the family. Not only that, drone footage showed a big circular imprint in the dirt of the backyard after the alleged crash took place. The Pentagon has even been contacted about the incident, but don’t expect to hear back from them…

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? What on earth (or not of earth) is going on here??

[Image via 8 News NOW Las Vegas/YouTube]