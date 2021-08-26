Laura Prepon Feels ‘Relieved’ Since Deciding To Leave Scientology

Laura Prepon has no regrets when it comes to stepping back from the Church of Scientology.

In case you missed it, the Orange Is the New Black star unexpectedly revealed that she left the religion almost five years ago.

On Wednesday, a source told Us Weekly the 41-year-old actress has been content with her decision to part ways with the religion and just wants to move on with her own form of spiritual practice:

“She feels relieved to be living life on her own terms. She wants to focus on her own individual spirituality.”

Prepon was involved with the controversial church since 1999, so it shocked many people when she admitted to distancing herself from the institution after 17 years. She’d always been a staunch advocate for it before. In 2015, she even appeared in the Scientology-affiliated magazine Celebrity, where she praised the process of auditing for helping to ease a lot of her emotions. Prepon said at the time:

“In my life, things have become much easier, I’m not affected like I used to be. Things don’t bother me that had before. I don’t react like I did before.”

Now, the That 70s Show alum apparently could not be more than happy that she and her family have no affiliation with religion at all. The insider shared:

“She’s a mum now, and she’s moved on, and she is building her life around that. Laura found her own spiritual path and no longer wants to be associated with the church.”

You cannot really blame her — especially if the reason Laura decided to peace out was actually due to her former co-star Danny Masterson’s rape accusations by multiple women and the organization allegedly covering up that scandal to protect him. That alone is certainly more than enough of a reason for someone to want to make sure that their family never crosses paths with the group in the future.

Granted, the timing of her jumping ship also coincided with her getting with her future husband Ben Foster, whom she married in 2018, followed by having their 4-year-old daughter Ella and 16-month-old son. Maybe having children changed her perspective??

Since leaving Scientology, the New Jersey native has instead found comfort in meditation, which she practices with her Hell or High Water star hubby, who she claimed has never practiced her previous religion before. Prepon explained to People:

“We meditate daily, and I’m really liking it because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice, and it’s something we can do together.”

What are your thoughts on Laura Prepon’s feelings about distancing herself from the Church of Scientology? Let us know in the comments (below).

