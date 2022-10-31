K-Pop Star Lee Jihan Dead At 24 Following Halloween Crowd Surge In Seoul

Lee Jihan is dead following the Seoul, South Korea stampede tragedy.

As you’ve likely heard by now, the unfathomable incident took place on Saturday in Itaewon — a popular nightlife district in the South Korean capital city. Thousands of people gathered in the streets for the famous Halloween celebrations, which eventually led to panic and later, a stampede, which claimed the lives of over 150 individuals and injured at least another 80. The K-Pop star was among those who passed.



His agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Sunday, writing in a since-translated caption:



“I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad news. Actor Lee Jihan, a precious family member of 935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, has become a star in the sky and left us. I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family members who are in deep grief due to the sudden demise of actor Lee Ji-han and all those who love and cherish him. Actor Lee Ji-han was a sweet and warm friend to all. I can’t believe that I can’t see the infinitely bright and innocent actor Ji-han who always smiled brightly and greeted me anymore.”

At only 24 years old, Jihan had already accomplished so much: first, competing on the popular reality series Produce 101 back in 2017, which sees 101 individuals battle it out for their spot in an 11-person K-Pop group. The young star then found his way into acting, appearing in the acclaimed Korean drama Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day in 2019.

He will be missed by many. Rest in peace to all those who have passed in the horrifying tragedy.



