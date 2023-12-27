Kourtney Kardashian Jokes 'Not Much In The Closet Fits Yet' In Stunning New Postpartum Pics! Look!

Kourtney Kardashian is having a little fun with her postpartum fits!

Of course, the KUWTK alum is less than two months removed from giving birth to son Rocky Barker, whom she shares with beloved husband Travis Barker. And while she’s already (slowly) getting back into the gym again for workouts, she’s now also pushing hard in the fashion world!

On Tuesday evening, the Kardashians star posted this pic set (below) to her Instagram account, joking in the caption:

“When not much in the closet fits yet and the boobs are filled with milk, throw on a cozy coat”

Love it!

Funny caption, that was. And such a sexy set of snaps, too! She looks AH-Mazing!!

Her Instagram followers thought so, as well. Ch-ch-check out some of the replies and comments (below):

“Perfection and beautiful” “You looked SO beautiful” “But she’s still rocking it!” “No, cause this is a look! You look gorgeous mama!” “It’s giving old Kourt and I love it” “Rocky made his momma real fine” “Kourt be EATING THEM UP” “My Favorite Kardashian.”

Well, they ain’t wrong. She looks great!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em with us down in the comments (below)!

