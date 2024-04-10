Your Jaw Will Be On The Floor After Watching Lenny Kravitz’s INSANE Workout In Leather Pants & Boots!

Lenny Kravitz never clocks out from being a rockstar!

The Fly Away singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off what an average workout looks like for him, and you are not prepared for this! Not only did he lift a TON of weight, he did it extremely fashionably!

In the video, the 59-year-old can be seen doing incline situps while holding a barbell racked up with some pretty heavy weight plates. And like a true rockstar, he did it in leather pants, a cropped mesh shirt, boots, and sunglasses! He captioned the vid:

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

Honestly, he’s never looked better, either. We mean, WOW. Check it out (below):

What a legend! And what an intense workout! And those PANTS!!! Fans were stunned in the comments, too. They simultaneously joked about his rockin’ outfit while also praising his dedication to the lifestyle:

“My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar!” “Who trains in leather pants ??? Only Lenny does ” “Reasons why I haven’t started working out: 1. I don’t own any leather pants. Yea that’s it.” “Only Lenny can work out in that and nobody bats an eye” “Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand! ” “This is a 59 year old man ”

Never change, Lenny! Never change! Reactions?? Let us know down in the comments (below)!

[Images via Lenny Kravitz/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]