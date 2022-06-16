Liam Payne Back Together With THIS Ex After Split From Maya Henry!

It looks like Liam Payne is trying to rekindle his relationship with one of his exes – and no, it is not his former fiancée Maya Henry!

Nearly a month following his breakup drama with Maya, the 28-year-old singer has already moved on and is supposedly back together with ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer nine years after their split! The pair sparked speculation that they were an item once again after being spotted leaving the Soccer Aid post-game party at Nobu Hotel in London at 3 a.m. on Monday and photographed sitting together in the backseat of his car. And now a source confirmed to Dailymail.com on Thursday that Liam and Danielle are giving their relationship another shot, saying:

“Liam has always had strong feelings for Danielle and was gutted when they split all those years ago. They ended their relationship on good terms and are enjoying spending time together now, including on Sunday night.”

Related: Liam Clarifies His Comments About Zayn Malik After Facing Backlash For Interview

Wow… Who would have thought!?

In case you didn’t know, Liam and Danielle began dating after first meeting on The X Factor in 2010 when he was a part of One Direction and she was a backup dancer. However, the two called it quits two years later in 2012 as they were struggling to make long-distance work while the Strip That Down artist was touring. He admitted to being “devastated” by their split in an interview at the time, expressing:

“I am really devastated by the breakup with Danielle. We had an amazing time together, but unfortunately sometimes things don’t go as planned.”

Now, it sounds like they have decided to give their connection a second chance. This, of course, comes after Liam and Maya ended their engagement for the second time. However, their breakup was filled with drama when a fan page re-posted some snapshots of him and a woman later identified as Aliana Mawla getting cozy on Instagram and accidentally tagged Maya. The 21-year-old reacted in the comments section, writing:

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Many people assumed that Liam had cheated on Maya based on her response, but a report from Us Weekly dropped afterward, claiming the former lovers split “over a month” ago. He was then seen arm-in-arm with Aliana at Heathrow Airport in London. Her rep also denied the cheating accusations to E! News, stating:

“Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with [his] ex fiancé. Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made. She is very protective of her personal life and has nothing more to say at the moment other than she is very happy and does not wish to discuss this situation moving forward.”

Clearly, this was only meant to be short fling between them, and he has gotten over everything that went down by reconnecting with Danielle.

Are you shocked that Liam and Danielle have rekindled their romance? Wonder how Maya must feel about this… Drop your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via Danielle Peazer/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]