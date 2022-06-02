Liam Payne Clarifies His Comments About 'Brother' Zayn Malik After Fans BLAST Him For Controversial Interview!

Liam Payne is walking back some of his very controversial comments about former bandmate Zayn Malik!

The One Direction alum went viral earlier this week after he appeared on an episode of the podcast Impaulsive with Logan Paul. During the hour-long convo, the English singer proceeded to make some remarks about his X Factor days, contentious relationships with his 1D bandmates, and even Zayn’s tumultuous relationship with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid — all of which just made diehard Directioners mad as hell!

After getting blasted online by fans, the pop star took to Twitter on Thursday to apologize and clarify his statements about Zayn, in particular, saying:

“Guys—I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.”

During the chat, Logan brought up the fact that his brother Jake Paul got into an altercation with the musician in Las Vegas in 2020. That sparked a conversation about Zayn’s more recent legal trouble with ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid. Liam even made a harsh joke at his so-called “family” member’s expense before noting that Zayn’s upbringing likely influenced the way he acts today. Referencing this portion of the podcast, Liam continued in his apology:

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

That’s certainly sweet! But is it too little too late?

ICYMI, during the podcast, Logan brought up his brother’s feud with Malik. To recap, after an apparent altercation, Jake accused the Pillowtalk crooner of having an “attitude” and telling him to “f**k off for no reason” in a since-deleted tweet. Zayn’s then-girlfriend Gigi clapped back by calling her baby daddy a “respectful king,” to which Liam teased in the interview:

“She tweeted something about, like, get yourself a respectable man. That one didn’t age very well.”

Damn! That’s a low blow!

Of course, the Strip That Down vocalist was referring to the reports that Zayn got into an argument with Gigi’s mother Yolanda in September resulting in a police report that alleged he “grabbed and shoved” the supermodel. He pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment and denied ever hitting her. But, still, the co-parents of daughter Khai, 20 months, split amid the drama.

Soooo, was Liam really standing by Zayn’s side by openly joking about his legal trouble?! We’ll let YOU decide that in the comments (below) — but first, catch Liam’s full chat about the dramatic situation here:

Thoughts?? Let us know in the comments!

