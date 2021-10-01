Lil Nas X Reveals Mystery Ex-Boyfriend Was His Music Video Co-Star -- And He's Still 'In Love' After Breakup!

The floodgates are open, we guess! Lil Nas X has gone from mum’s the word to really opening up about his love life. And you better believe there’s drama.

Just this week, we were taken aback when the Old Town Road singer revealed he was single once again, telling Andy Cohen:

“I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore.”

What made that admission surprising was that the last time Nas had mentioned the relationship, he had made it sound like it was true love, the end of the rainbow!

He told Variety back in August:

“I’ve found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can’t explain it — it’s just a feeling.”

Granted, we are talking about a 22-year-old here, but come on, that was only like a month and a half ago!

In any case, throughout the entire relationship, Montero never once revealed the identity of his “the one.” But we know now, and it’s making his latest music video that much more poignant.

On Thursday, the chart-topping phenom finally confirmed his ex-boyfriend was none other than the romantic lead of the video for That’s What I Want! The clip, which dropped a couple weeks back, shows a young football romance that Nas tries to return to later in life — only to find you can never go back home team again.

The fact he ends up alone and teary-eyed in the video is so much more moving knowing his true feelings for his co-star, dancer Yai Ariza.

Speaking to SiriusXM‘s Hits 1 LA about his ex, Nas revealed:

“We were dating, and we are still on very good terms. You know, we may date again, I’m sure.”

On why they broke up, the pop star explained it was about staying on track, so to speak, with his songs:

“I love him; he is amazing… I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.”

Still, it may not be so over for the young lovers as it is for their music video characters! Montero calls Nai “the best person I have ever dated” and said “if it’s meant [to be], it will happen in the future. Life is long.”

He also confessed the most important truth:

“I am still very much in love, but I’m trying to manage, you know?”

Awww! That’s such a tough position to be in! Both new relationships AND burgeoning megastar careers take so much time and care to cultivate! We totally get how he doesn’t think he can do both.

But we also hope he realizes he does because we are not going to be able to stop shipping these two now!

