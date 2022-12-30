No, Lil Nas X Does NOT Have A Secret Love Child! See His Latest Troll HERE!

Lil Nas X is a proud daddy… Of a stuffed animal!

The Montero artist took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal the shocking news of his paternity — he explained in a story post:

“Yes I have a son and I’m no longer gonna hide him from this cruel world.”

See the adorable little guy (below):

Oh, and the human baby is pretty cute, too. LOLz!

Related: Lil Nas X Stopped Concert To POOP? & Told EVERYONE About It?!

The Old Town Road singer totally trolled EVERYONE into thinking he was referring to the child in the photo! Here are some of the responses from blown minds:

“Who’s the mother?” “Biggest plot twist of 2022!” “You gotta give it to him. At least, he’s giving the kid toys instead of diamonds.”

But the whole thing was really just another fake-out! His “son” is the plushie! Fans of the rapper will know he recently took the blue-eyed stuffed wolf, which he named Bronco, under his wing — even tweeting back in September three photos with the toy, which he captioned:

“dad duties never stop”

See (below):

dad duties never stop pic.twitter.com/2Y4VA9tHlj — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) September 12, 2022

A couple news outlets fell for it, but Twitter users who know him a little better quickly called his bluff, pointing out the 23-year-old singer is known for his trolling antics:

“if y’all immediately believe anything that come out of Lil Nas X mouth, u don’t need to be on the internet” lil nas x doesn’t actually have a son right like this man is a master level troll” “lil nas x is clearly talking about Bronco when he says his ‘son’”

Well played, Lil Nas X, well played…

Did YOU fall for the gag, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Lil Nas X/Instagram & YouTube]