Lily-Rose Depp Confirms She’s Dating Rapper 070 Shake!

Lily-Rose Depp is making her new relationship Instagram official!

The 23-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with rapper 070 Shake – whose real name is Danielle Balbuena – on Thursday with a since-deleted picture on IG Stories of them kissing. She also captioned the sweet snapshot:

“4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH”

Lily celebrating her relationship with Danielle on her Instagram story ???????????? pic.twitter.com/JmZxrquAGD — Lily-Rose Depp Updates (@UpdatesLilyRose) May 11, 2023

Aww! For those who don’t know, Lily and 070 Shake sparked dating rumors in February after they were seen hanging out together and getting cozy at a dinner during Paris Fashion Week. The daughter of Johnny Depp, who has been romantically linked to Timothée Chalamet, Yassine Stein, and Austin Butler in the past, notoriously has liked to keep things under wraps when it comes to her love life. She previously said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 that her value for privacy stemmed from her time in the spotlight throughout her childhood, explaining:

“The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was—I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

