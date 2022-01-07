Kristin Davis Says It's 'Extremely Stressful' Being Compared To Her Younger Self

Kristin Davis is continuing to open up about how “stressful” it has been to age while in the spotlight — and it has everything to do with her Sex and the City role!

While speaking to NewBeauty for their January cover story, the And Just Like That… star got raw about how difficult it has been to “be compared” to her younger self now that she is playing the same character again. The 56-year-old admitted:

“It can also be extremely stressful to be aging and to be compared to your much, much, much younger self.”

Thankfully, she’s aware that her spot in the public eye has largely increased these insecurities.

Related: And Just Like That Removes Final Mr. Big Moment Amid Chris Noth Allegations

The mom of 3-year-old Wilson and 10-year-old Gemma Rose, whom she adopted in 2018 and 2011 respectively, continued:

“If I was from a regular life, I would feel fine; I would feel great! I’m healthy, I’m strong, I’ve got this little three-year-old son, and I carry him around and it’s all good – but, no, I’m on television, where every bit of my physical being is analyzed. That part was always very stressful and difficult for me, because, as much as I can look back on my life and think, ‘Oh, I looked great then,’ you never think that at the time. I guess no one does.”

While the new HBO Max revival has leaned into portraying the famous friends, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon, as women living in their 50s, the pressure to look a certain way has remained. Davis noted:

“Personally, I have bad days; I have days where I literally want to put my face in a bowl of ice like Joan Crawford.”

Luckily, she has the support of those around her. Kristin noted:

“[Creator Michael Patrick King] is very much, ‘Listen, none of us are not trying to look like we used to look.’ Charlotte still has her style that she had before, but now she’s 55, which we dealt with in the first episode and it’s an ongoing storyline. But, obviously, there’s a lot of other things that come with aging. Some are great, like wisdom, feeling grounded, life experiences, and those wonderful things, but then there’s other stuff that’s stressful.”

It doesn’t help that these comparisons have been going on for years now! When Sex and the City first gained popularity, the Holiday in the Wild lead was often pitted against SJP, “who, at the same time, no matter what she did was always going to be a very tiny thing.” Kristin, on the other hand, was labeled “pear-shaped,” she reflected:

“That was difficult and no amount of working out could change my shape.”

And it certainly didn’t help when cashiers refused to let her buy junk food! WTF?! The actress recalled a time when she walked into a bodega in the city to pick up some M&Ms and was straight-up denied, she said:

“I grew up feeling insecure about my body. I don’t know why, but I did…One time, right when we started filming in the olden days, I was walking home from set and I stopped at the corner bodega to buy some M&Ms, which is my go-to stress food. I go to pay, and the woman behind the register said, ‘I can’t sell these to you.’”

UGH! Kristin was so pissed off about the situation that she doubled down on the sweet treat more.

“I thought she was going to say she was kidding, but she didn’t, so I left that bodega and went to the next bodega down the block, and I bought four big bags of M&M’s and I ate them all. It was just very stressful back in the day. We had the extreme body stress, but now we have the age stress.”

Before heading back to the Big Apple to reprise her role as Charlotte, Davis did hire LA fitness trainer Keith Anthony to help lose some weight “after gaining who knows how much weight from stress eating through the pandemic.” So relatable, though!

Related: Cynthia Nixon DISSED By Famed Former SATC Costume Designer!

Despite all the criticism she’s had to battle since the reboot first premiered, the performer remains “excited for the world to meet the 55-year-old version” of her character, especially since returning to the SATC world means getting to right some wrongs of the show’s past.

“We know there are a lot of topics that weren’t handled right.”

Kristin added:

“And, of course, we should have understood things like the term transgender back then, but we didn’t, and we are all sorry for that. It’s also very flattering that, after all these years, there are still a good amount of people who are watching it and an equally good amount of people heatedly debating it. We can’t redo it – you can never redo things – but you can update them.”

Very important that the entire cast recognizes the changes that needed to be made to assure their franchise is inclusive… Hopefully, Kristin’s haters will start to rethink their actions too. This poor woman seems so traumatized by the constant criticism (for good reason)! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]