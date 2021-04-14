DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Claps Back At Claims She Edited Her C-Section Scar Out Of Recent Bikini Pics

Lindsay Arnold can’t take the Photoshop accusations anymore!

On Tuesday, the Dancing with the Stars professional took to Instagram to respond to claims that she has been editing her C-Section scar out of her bikini photos, noting how the mark is now her “new favorite part” of her body. As you may know, the new momma welcomed her daughter Sage with husband Samuel Cusick in November 2020. Alongside a two-piece swimsuit pic showing off the scar, Arnold wrote:

“C-Section Scar: there has been some speculation on my last couple posts about whether or not I have been photoshopping my scar out of my pictures… now I usually don’t even give time of day to comments like this BUT I feel like this needs to be addressed as it’s important to me that you all know that my c-section scar is now my favorite part of my body. It is the representation of the thing I am most proud of in my life and that is our sweet Sagey.”

The ballroom dancer then explained the reason why her scar isn’t always on display in her photos, saying that it’s because of how low the line falls on her figure.

“I seriously want to show my scar to everyone I see cause I think it’s so insane and crazy cool that Sage came out of that little cut in my belly?! I mean come on how incredible is that?! What’s also incredible are amazing doctors that make it possible to do a c-section and have the scar be so low it is not even visible in a bikini (had to pull my suit down low for this) which is why you all are not seeing it in my pics.”

Arnold concluded the post, reiterating multiple times how she would never alter or edit her photos to remove the beloved scar.

“I would never and have never photoshopped any part of my body and wanted a dedicated post to my beautiful scar that I truly love so much so hahaha for those who care or even read this far, no I am not photoshopping my scar out of anything and in case anyone forgot WOMENS BODIES ARE INCREDIBLE #csection #birth #scar.”

You could say that again! Ch-ch-check out the full empowering message (below):

While it’s not unheard of to digitally alter snaps, it’s also not always the case — especially here. Obviously, people aren’t aware that modern medicine has done wonders in creating minimal scarring for these types of procedures. Scars also hit and look different on other people. And there’s this thing called lighting and high-waisted bottoms. But details…

Since giving birth, the 27-year-old hasn’t been afraid to flaunt her postpartum body in a bathing suit or sports bra on social media. Most recently, the TV personality shared a sweet image of her family rocking “matching family swimsuits.” Take a look (below):

