Lindsey Vonn Ends Engagement To P.K. Subban After 3 Years -- Just Days After Gushing About Relationship!

Another relationship bites the dust, just under the wire for 2020. Lindsey Vonn has ended her engagement with New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban.

In a touching message, with matching pictures of the happy couple posing together, each took to Instagram to announce their separation.

The former Olympian wrote:

“Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal.

However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Subban’s message struck a similar chord, emphasizing their friendship and his respect for Vonn. He ended his post with the same words as his former fiancée, requesting privacy.

Here’s P.K.’s post:

The heartbreaking part of this is that we’ve been following their relationship since it began back in 2017, and they were such an adorable couple. Even as recently as October, P.K. shared a post on his IG that celebrated Lindsey on her birthday and asked her to grow old with him.

Check out the post below:

So sad!

That same month, Vonn spoke with People about her relationship, and she actually made it sound like the couple was stronger than ever — and that COVID was the only holdup to the two tying the knot. She told the mag:

“It’s [COVID’s] been great for us. We’ve really enjoyed the time together, as much as one can. When you’re living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly. I think it’s been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we’ve gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process.”

Ugh, well, we’re SO sorry to hear about the split! But at least it sounds like it was amicable, and they’re going to remain friends.

Though we have to point out… the People interview was given just TWO WEEKS ago. Does that really sound like the timeframe of gradual growing apart that results in “conscious uncoupling”? Over two weeks?? Or did something happen that changed things — and they just don’t want to talk about it in public? Hmm…

What do you think, Perezious readers? Did something happen?? Or is this just another sign that 2k20 is one giant dumpster fire? Sound off in the comments below!

