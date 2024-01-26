Parent Trap Star Lisa Ann Walter Says 'Famous' Younger Guys Slide Into Her DMs A LOT!

Lisa Ann Walter‘s DMs are very busy, apparently!

In an interview with Cosmopolitan this week, the Abbott Elementary star opened up about her dating life as a woman of a certain age. While Lisa says she doesn’t need a relationship, she shared that it “doesn’t mean I don’t want one” now! The issue is, though, the 60-year-old actress can’t seem to find someone in her age range in California? Why? They usually are looking for a specific type of woman to date — mainly someone much, much younger than her:

“I live in this weird place in California where 60-year-old guys want 20-year-old girls with 3-year-old tits and lips that still have the tag hanging off of them.”

Yeesh! Older guys always looking for status symbols…

However, Lisa still has had plenty of suitors — just not ones in her age bracket. The The Parent Trap alum pointed out younger guys were more “attracted” to her body shape. She’s even had some celebrities slide into her DMs! We’re talking about a LOT of them! Without naming names, Lisa said:

“I have young men coming on to me all the time now. Some of them are famous. I won’t name names, but they slip into my DMs.”

We wonder who could have been shooting their shot with Lisa?! The Bruce Almighty star initially believed the messages were innocent as she didn’t understand what “sliding into my DMs” meant. Her co-stars at Abbott Elementary ended up having to school her on what was actually going on:

“I tell my colleagues at work, like, ‘So-and-so just said they wanted to talk and they want to have lunch. Isn’t that sweet?’ Because I’m looking at it like, ‘Aw, this kid,’ and all my costars are like, ‘Girl … he wants to hit that.’”

Hmm. We have to wonder if these are just guys who see her pics and think she looks hot… which, fair…

Or if we’re talking about fellas who grew up watching The Parent Trap and never forgot about Chessy, the hot nanny who — really, how is it the twins’ dad never made a move there?? LOLz!

Unfortunately for those guys, Lisa isn’t interested! She clarified she’s “always been attracted to men my own age.” Despite striking out with guys in her generation, Lisa is not giving up on finding someone and “forming a meaningful connection” with them anytime soon:

“I just want to kiss someone, have great sex, and protect my knees. It’s very important at my age—you don’t have Megan Thee Stallion knees anymore past a certain point.”

Ha!

Good luck out on the dating scene, girl! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Disney/YouTube/MEGA/WENN.]