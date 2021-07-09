Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless In Hilarious & Sexy Late-Night Sketch -- More, Please!

Leave it to Jason Momoa to get our hearts beating fast and certain other parts of our body feelin’ some type of way! LOLz!

The Aquaman star appeared virtually on Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, and guest host Anthony Anderson did what we all want pretty much every time the hunky 41-year-old actor appears on screen: Anderson told him to take off his shirt!

In a HIGHlarious sketch called Can Jason Momoa Make It Sexy?, the TV star gave Momoa a list of everyday activities to do — shirtless! The tasks included dousing himself with hand sanitizer (all over his chest, please!), opening a can of tuna (with his bicep!), and ironing a shirt while topless.

We never knew household chores and everyday activities could be so fun! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the hunky Hawaiian’s hilarious comedic timing in the funny sketch (below), and stick around to watch Anderson get in on the fun and strip down shirtless, too:

Ummm… yes, indeed!

As Anderson himself quipped at the end of the sketch, what did y’all think of Jason Momoa’s nipples, America?!

Definitely a little something that made a nice Friday even that much better for us, that’s for sure!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]