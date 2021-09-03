Younes Bendjima Is Back For More -- Model Shares SUPER Cryptic Message Piling On Top Of Scott Disick Drama!

Younes Bendjima isn’t ready to let the whole Scott Disick drama go quite yet!

The 28-year-old model popped back up on his Instagram Stories Thursday afternoon sharing a new post which, while it didn’t specifically call out Lord Disick by name or screenshot, it pretty likely had something to do with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

Of course, this new wrinkle comes days after Younes first burned Scott publicly by sharing one of the 38-year-old socialite’s Instagram DMs in which he was caught complaining about ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s very public displays of affection with new boyfriend Travis Barker.

The saga continued with this cryptic post (below), in which Younes threatened vaguely “don’t play with that boy,” and overlaid other text confirm that “I said it I mean it.”

Look:

Well then! Like we said, there’s nothing directed specifically at Scott. And it could be about some other issue entirely, but…. naaaah! This one is totally aimed at the Poosh founder’s baby daddy! Right?!

Whatever the case, there’s some serious Inception-like quality to it. “That boy” shared a picture of himself already posted to IG, overlaid and reshared onto an IG moment. Oh, models.

LOLz!!!

Of note, this isn’t the only time the tall, dark, and handsome model has opted to go cryptic this week. Just a few days ago, he posted this now-expired message to his IG Stories (below) which, while probably not about Scott, still nevertheless raised some eyebrows:

Very… vague! In fact, it’s almost like Kourt’s ex has been taking courses at the Khloé Kardashian Kollege Of Kryptic Instagram Kontent, because he is following the syllabus very well! (Their football team opens their season this weekend with Alabama and Clemson and all the rest of ’em, right? Ha!!!)

IG posting jokes aside, it seems clear to us that Younes has more to say about the whole Scott Disick situation. To which we say: SPILL THE F**KIN’ TEA, MAN! Out with it! Tell us how you really feel about Lord Disick, and Kravis, and getting dragged into more KUWTK drama!

What do U make of this ongoing online feud, Perezcious readers?! Is this thing about to blow up for real, or will it simmer down some and eventually fade away?? Regardless, there is definitely no love lost between Younes and Scott, and that might make for a very messy situation if it all goes bad…

[Image via FayesVision/Judy Eddy/WENN]