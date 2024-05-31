Lisa Rinna Is UNRECOGNIZABLE After Shaving Off All Her Hair!

Lisa Rinna‘s signature brunette bob is gone in her post-Real Housewives era!

For a spread in the Only Natural Diamonds‘ spring/summer 2024 digital issue released on Friday, the former reality star debuted a bold new look that made her completely unrecognizable! She rocked several daring hairstyles for the photo shoot, including a cherry red shoulder-length mullet with bands and a blonde bouffant.

Related: Lisa Rinna Admits To Going Too Far With Facial Fillers After Fans Rip Into Her For It!

But her most jaw-dropping ‘do under all that? She revealed a new buzz cut! Yeah, you read that right! And it’s the shortest she’s ever had her hair! Take a look (below):

Wow! We love it, Rinna! It’s definitely different from what we’re used to seeing from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum! But Lisa loves a good style transformation — especially when it shocks everyone. And it’s safe to say her buzz-cut look had folks’ jaws on the floor! She told Only Natural Diamonds of her fashion statement:

“I’m an actor and I like to play characters. Doing regular photo shoots came along after I’d been on a reality show for eight years and I started to wear wigs and explore fashion. I feel very comfortable out of my comfort zone. If it shocks people, great. I love to shock people. I love to make people go, ‘Oh my God, look what she’s done now.’”

Ha! Lisa really loves to shock her two daughters, 25-year-old Delilah Belle and 22-year-old Amelia Gray, the most! She added:

“It takes a lot to shock me, but I think I shock them.”

We wonder what their reactions to this hairstyle were…

What do you think of the buzz cut look, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bravo/YouTube]