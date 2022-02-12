Listen To This: Take It All!

Kim Petras has released a new EP and we could not love it more! OBSESSED with it!
Have not loved a collection of songs this much since Adele‘s latest album! Only this could not be any more different!
The German has rebranded and is giving us slut pop!
Slut pop is a movement!
Slut pop is the moment!
Every song is so good! A standout is Throat Goat.
This is like Charli XCX‘s hyper pop – but was raunchier!
Fierce!!!!!
Check it out above!
