Snoop Dogg Calls Sexual Assault Allegations ‘Meritless’ & A ‘Shakedown Scheme’ Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Snoop Dogg is hitting back at a woman’s claims that he sexually assaulted her back in 2013.

As we previously reported, the accuser, who filed under the name Jane Doe, alleged that Snoop and his associate Bishop Don “Magic” Juan sexually assaulted her when she worked for the artist as a backup dancer. Now, the 50-year-old rapper has denied the accusations, calling them “meritless” and a “shakedown scheme” before his Super Bowl halftime performance this weekend. A spokesperson for Snoop told Page Six on Friday:

“The allegations … of sexual assault by Calvin Broadus (known as Snoop Dogg), are simply meritless. They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme by [Jane Doe] to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show. [Her] scheme involves concocting a legal complaint as an anonymous ‘Jane Doe’ plaintiff, and, knowing full well it can be a public document, filing this complaint late Wednesday, only three days before the Super Bowl. In the complaint, [she] manufactures an occurrence of more than 8 years ago, in 2013, for her false allegations.”

The Addams Family voice actor then insisted he never had a sexual encounter with the woman, saying:

“To be clear, Mr. Broadus has never has had any sexual encounter whatsoever with [the plaintiff]. [Her] shakedown scheme is disgraceful. Her attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed.”

In her complaint, Jane Doe claimed the alleged assault happened after she accepted a ride home from Juan (born Donald Campbell) following a Snoop concert in Anaheim, California. She claimed that she fell asleep in the car and woke up to find out she was at Juan’s home instead. Although she wasn’t at her own place, the accuser still went inside to sleep because she was “exhausted.”

However, she woke up at 4 a.m. to see Juan had “removed his penis from his pants” and “repeatedly shoved his penis into [her] mouth.” Later, the pair joined Snoop in his recording studio, where he was supposedly filming his show Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. The Gin And Juice performer allegedly wanted the woman to be “his weather girl,” so she went “in hopes of advancing her career.”

When she went to the bathroom at one point, Snoop allegedly walked in and stood “with his crotch in [her] face, while [she] was defecating on the toilet.” He then allegedly closed the door and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The suit said:

“After a few minutes, defendant Snoop Dogg withdrew his penis from plaintiff’s mouth, visibly unsatisfied with plaintiff’s reluctance and disgust of being forced to engage in oral sex.”

Then, the woman claimed Snoop “proceeded to masturbate and ejaculated on [her] upper chest and lower neck” before telling her:

“I’ll get you something to clean up with.”

Days before his representative issued a statement on Friday, the Young, Wild & Free vocalist posted a cryptic response to his Instagram that seemingly labeled the woman as a “gold digger.”

