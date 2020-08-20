Listen To This: Tears Of A Clown!

Pimpinela are LEGENDS of Spanish language music!

The Argentinian brother/sister duo is back with a new song that is so classic! It sounds like one of their best singles from the ’80s!

Payaso is what they do best! Sweeping pop! Heartache! Drama!

These two still look so great and sound so great after all these years!

This is instantly one of our favorite songs from them!

Check it out above!

