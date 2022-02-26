Three Charged In The Shooting Death Of Lizard Lick Towing Star's Son

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

North Carolina police have charged two teens with the murder of Lizard Lick Towing star Ronnie Shirley’s (above, insert) son.

According to reports, Harley Alexander Shirley (above) was fatally shot at a North Carolina gas station last Thursday after attending a memorial balloon release. Police responded to the shooting around 8 p.m., where they found the 21-year-old, who went by Alex, dead in the parking lot of a Sheetz station. The altercation allegedly started in a local resident’s front lawn three miles away.

In news release on Tuesday, Capt. Jeff Caldwell of the Johnston County Police Department confirmed that officers cuffed a 17-year-old male from Willow Springs on Saturday followed by the arrest of a 16-year-old male from Garner on Tuesday. The two suspects — who haven’t been named due to their ages — were also charged with attempted murder after a 20-year-old woman was also shot. (The woman remains hospitalized with gunshot wounds.)

On Thursday, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell announced a third person had been arrested in connection with Alex’s death. Police have charged 21-year-old Cassidy Lorene Hunter of Smithfield with accessory after the fact in the killing of Shirley and the shooting of the woman.

Alex’s father, who starred in the TruTV show Lizard Lick Towing from 2011 to 2014, confirmed the devastating news a Facebook post, writing:

“He’s at peace now – waiting on the rest of us to arrive at those gates- we will be there soon Big Shur – and will always cherish the times we had while you were with us son.”

The victim’s sister Lexy Shirley took aim at the “cowardly” alleged killers in a Facebook post of her own where she shared the details of the upcoming funeral arrangements. She wrote:

“I can’t believe that a cowardly excuse of a human stole you from us. I can’t even truly put into words how I feel; my heart is shattered, and I need one of your hugs now more than ever.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for a scholarship in Alex’s name. Lexy wrote in the page’s description:

“Anyone who knew Alex, knows how important helping people overcome addiction was to him. To honor Alex Shirley’s life, we are accepting donations for a scholarship foundation created in his name.”

Hunter is being held in the Johnston County Jail under a $1 million secured bond, while the case remains under investigation.

Our hearts go out to the Shirley family at this tragic time.

[Image via TruTV/GoFundMe]