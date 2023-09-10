Chris Evans Reportedly Gets Married To Alba Baptista During Intimate Ceremony In Massachusetts!

It turns out congratulations are in order for Chris Evans and Alba Baptista! Why? Because they reportedly got married!

According to Page Six, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at their Boston-area home in Massachusetts on Saturday. Sadly, don’t get your hopes up for any photos of the event from guests quite yet. An insider told the outlet Chris and Alba had the nuptials “locked down tight,” forcing attendees to sign non-disclosure agreements and forfeit their phones.

As for those who attended the wedding? Page Six reported that their closest family and friends came to see the “beautiful” ceremony, including the 42-year-old actor’s Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. No other details about the ceremony have been revealed at this time, and neither Chris nor Alba have spoken out about their relationship update. But this is such great news!

As you know, Chris and Alba sparked romance rumors last year after eagle-eyed fans noticed she followed Chris and his family on Instagram. People then confirmed their relationship in November, revealing he and the Warrior Nun star had been an item “for over a year.” Chris and Alba made things official on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day. And as they say, the rest is history!

Congratulations to the happy couple! Reactions to the wedding news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

