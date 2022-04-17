Lizzo Takes Over Saturday Night Live – Check Out The Highlights HERE!

Lizzo showed off her comedic chops on Saturday Night Live this week!

The 33-year-old singer had already appeared on the sketch comedy show as a musical guest with host Eddie Murphy back in 2019 – but last night, she pulled double duty serving as both the host and musical guest. And boy, did she come through! The episode truly had Lizzo’s talents shining, starting right off the bat with the opening monologue.

The Truth Hurts artist had the audience in stitches when she joked about starting rumors about having Chris Evans’ baby in her monologue. As you may recall, she made a video pretending to be pregnant with the Marvel actor’s child after drunkenly sliding into the DMs on the ‘gram last year. Lizzo said:

“I’m reading a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood. They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones. I even heard a rumor I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby? I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby. It’s all manifesting.”

Truly! LOLz!

The performer also touched on how she was nervous when she first got the call to host SNL, even though she is the one who sang:

“’I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch.’ Well, to be completely honest, I’m really like 50 percent ‘that bitch,’ 10 percent ‘boss bitch,’ and 40 percent ‘flute playing, band nerd bitch.'”

FYI, Lizzo wanted to break the record for the most amount of times “bitch” was said on live television, and she most likely broke it already with this monologue! Ha! You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

And the laughs didn’t stop there!

Since this is her SNL debut, the legendary Sasha Flute had to make an appearance. And it did in a sketch where Lizzo portrays a musician auditioning for a symphony orchestra. The problem? She can only play the flute if she twerks. Watch it (below):

Too funny!

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers were taken back to Interscope Record Studios on April 16, 2008. Why? Well, that is when two producers, Lizzo and Aidy Bryant, were working with the Black Eyed Peas to create their next big hits – Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling. See what happens (below):

As always, the “Please Don’t Destroy” trio nailed it! In the latest video from crew, Lizzo came on to host (obviously). However, she did not bring on any new songs to perform, so she enlisted the help of the guys to create her new “Black woman anthem” in the next 10 minutes. After multiple failed pitches (including the Sopranos theme song), they ended up with the certified bop Horny Zookeeper. LOLz! Take a listen (below):

So Lizzo did not end up performing the Horny Zookeeper as one of her two musical performances. Instead, she took the Studio 8H stage to deliver an energetic and disco-like number of her recent single, About Damn Time.

She then stepped out to debut the vulnerable song Special.

So good!

What a night! Reactions to last night’s episode, Perezcious readers? What was your favorite moment? Let us know in the comments! And if you missed last night’s episode, you can ch-ch-check out the rest of the sketches (below):

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]