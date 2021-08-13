Lorde Slams ‘Sexist’ Idea She’s Just Part Of Jack Antonoff’s ‘Stable’

Don’t be mistaken, Lorde‘s music is entirely her own!

In case you didn’t know, she has worked with Jack Antonoff for seven years now; he co-produced the 24-year-old singer’s sophomore album Melodrama and upcoming album Solar Power. He has also worked with other female artists like Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Carly Rae Jepsen, which cemented his reputation as a go-to collaborator in pop music.

But apparently that has led some critics to assume she’s just the latest face for the Bleachers frontman’s talent!

However, in an interview with The New York Times, Lorde bashed the idea of being grouped together in what she jokingly referred to as “Jack’s stable” of female artists and living in his shadow. The New Zealand native also made it clear that the new record is her masterpiece, not his — even though the producer helped on the project:

“I haven’t made a Jack Antonoff record. I’ve made a Lorde record, and he’s helped me make it and very much deferred to me on production and arrangement. Jack would agree with this. To give him that amount of credit is frankly insulting.”

That’s for sure! But are we really surprised that others have given more credit to Antonoff than Lorde for the album? We mean, it’s no secret that women often aren’t awarded the same level of recognition as their male counterparts in our society — making it not only f**ked up but frustrating as hell sometimes. And despite women like Lorde or T.Swift calling it out, it still continues to happen daily.

Ugh.

Not only that, folks have been desperate to find ways not to credit Lorde for her accomplishments ever since she dropped her megahit Royals at just 16 years old. This is just the latest (and most sexist) version…

But we honestly love that the Green Light hitmaker stood her ground! Good for you, gurl!

Lorde went on to explain how she’s always been the lead of the creative process and isn’t afraid to turn down certain aspects of Antonoff’s production that she’s not a huge fan of, explaining:

“I know that there are certain hallmarks of what Jack does and some of those things I really love and some of them I don’t like. And I beat them out of the work that we do together. I say this with so much love and affection, but I feel like we’re doing up a house together and he’s like, ‘Look at this serviette that I fashioned into the shape of two swans! Look at this set of woven baskets!’ And I’m like, ‘Great — one per room.’”

LOLz! What a perfectly domestic analogy!

As fans may know, this isn’t the first time the songwriter has had to shut down speculations about her interactions with Antonoff. Back in 2018, the pair dismissed some dating rumors that circulated after his breakup from Lena Dunham. In the interview, Lorde called the assumptions about her collaboration AND relationship with Jack both “retro” and “sexist.” However she does admit it’s probably tough for others to grasp:

“No one who’s in a job that isn’t my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack. He’s like a partner to me. We’re in a relationship. It’s not a romantic relationship, but we’ve been in it for seven years, and it’s a really unique thing, so I don’t begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it.”

Thoughts on what Lorde had to say about not being a part of “Jack’s stable”? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon, FayesVision/WENN]