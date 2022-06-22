Moving On! Michael B. Jordan Scrubs All Evidence Lori Harvey Was Ever On His IG After Breakup!

It appears Michael B. Jordan is ready to fully move on from ex Lori Harvey as he has now officially deleted all evidence of their relationship from his social media.

If you go to the Black Panther actor’s Instagram page to reminisce on some old photos of him and Lori pre-split, you’ll be going to the wrong place! That’s right, Mike is OVER her, or he’s at least trying to GET over her, and scrubbing the model from his feed was a necessary step.

This comes just two weeks after their split, which we think is reasonable. He gave the relationship its proper mourning period, and is now ready to focus on himself again! This is quite the difference from Lori’s take on the situation, seemingly clearing the actor from her feed IMMEDIATELY after the split! Ouch! I guess they do always say to each their own… But this does track with the reports that Lori wasn’t as ready to commit as Mike was??

So, what exactly has been taken down from the Creed star’s page? Well to begin, their very first post together to make it official from January 2021. The social media cleanse also included pics from Mike’s 34th birthday, their first red carpet appearance together from the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, and their one year anniversary posts from November of last year.

It honestly is a sad loss — we thought the two made a great couple! And while neither of them have made public comments as of yet, Steve Harvey, Lori’s stepdad sure did. He explained his thoughts on Michael post-split:

“He’s still a cool guy…from what I know, It’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine. People break up all the time.”

We like your take, Steve! While it’s sad to see the two go their separate ways, we’re excited to see what they have in store for us next. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

